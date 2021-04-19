Ansonia Academic Boosters recognizes academic achievers

ANSONIA — The Ansonia Academic Boosters Club hung new plaques in the main entrance of the school showcasing Ansonia’s valedictorians and salutatorians dating back to 1981.

Todd Walls, 1981 alumni of Ansonia schools, thought it would be a nice addition to the school to have them on display. His wife Diana Walls said he noticed there was a lot of attention placed on the athletic achievements throughout the years but not on academics.

Although self admittedly, Walls said he wasn’t as excited about academics as he was about athletics and shop class, he still thought those who were able to achieve this outstanding level deserved the recognition. The Ansonia Academics Boosters Club would like to thank all those who supported Walls’ wishes and donated to this cause. The plaques will be displayed with room for more names for many years to come.

Pictured left to right are Principal Jim Robson, Superintendent Jim Atchley, and Diana Walls. Provided photo