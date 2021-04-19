Versailles FFA places in state

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA High School and Middle School members competed in the State FFA General Livestock Career Development Event over zoom on Monday, March 29.

In the high school contest, Versailles placed 90th in the state out of over 300 teams. The high school team consisted of: Kobe Epperly, Dakota Overholser, Asa DeMange, Luke Winner, Luke Billenstein and Emma Middendorf. Kobe Epperly led the high school team.

As part of the virtual contest the team placed eight classes of livestock of beef cattle, sheep, hog and goats. The team also answered questions about the livestock, took a written test and evaluated EPDs and livestock market grids.

In the middle school contest Lincoln Winner placed fifth overall as an individual out of 100 individuals in the general livestock contest.

A special thanks to Chris Goettemoeller, Gary Philpot and Dylan Hesson for helping host practices for the team as they prepared for the state contest.

The Versailles FFA High School and Middle School members competed in the State FFA General Livestock Career Development Event over zoom on Monday, March 29. Pictured in the back row is (left to right): Versailles FFA General Livestock Judging Team Luke Winner, Lincolon Winner and Kobe Epperly. Front row (left to right): Emma Middendorf, Asa DeMange and Dakota Overholser. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_20210329-070334.jpg The Versailles FFA High School and Middle School members competed in the State FFA General Livestock Career Development Event over zoom on Monday, March 29. Pictured in the back row is (left to right): Versailles FFA General Livestock Judging Team Luke Winner, Lincolon Winner and Kobe Epperly. Front row (left to right): Emma Middendorf, Asa DeMange and Dakota Overholser. Provided photo