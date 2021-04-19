7th Annual Scentral Park 5K Run/Walk set for May 1

GREENVILLE — The 7th Annual Scentral Park Dog Park 5K Walk/Run will be held Saturday May 1, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Darke County Fairgrounds.

Bring your dog along as a participant to walk or run with you. All dogs must be on a leash, in a stroller/wagon or be carried. Don’t have a dog? No problem! Come, join the race, and walk or run among friends for a great cause. Medals will be awarded to those racing with dogs as well as those racing without. Same day registration at the fairgrounds is available, and early registration is encouraged at www.gtraces.com

All proceeds from this 5K race will go toward the upkeep, maintenance and improvements to Scentral Park Dog Park (next to the Animal Shelter), located at 5066 County Home Road, in Greenville. Scentral Park, Darke County’s only dog park, was opened in March, 2013, by The Friends of the Shelter, who raised the necessary funds from donations, grants and fundraisers. No taxpayer money was used for this effort.

The Friends of the Shelter want to thank their Presenting Sponsor, Tribute Pet Memorial Services, as well as all the other sponsors who have already committed their support to this 5K: Arcanum Veterinary Service, Sadie Grace Boutique, Gordon & DeSantis Orthodontics, Kevin Flory Landscaping & Lawn Care, Hartzell Veterinary Service, Dr. Thomas and Suzanne Brown, William J. Hole. Premier Design Solutions, LLC, Barry Family Dentistry, Financial Achievement Services, Primary Colors PreSchool, MiniMe Litchfield, Western Ohio Podiatric Medical Center, Inc., Bruns Animal Clinic, LTD, Scott Family McDonald’s, Kline Timber Company, JD Fence, Conway’s Pooch Parlor, Inc., Darke County Veterinary Service, Matt and Angie Arnold and Bailey, Dynamite Designs and More, LLC, Green Lawn Animal Clinic, Bob and Nancy Dean, Dog Turbo, Greenville Federal, Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Country Dog House LLC, Keller Grain & Feed, Inc., Heartland Veterinary Care, Maria Stein Animal Clinic, Inc., GNB Banking Centers, Park National Bank.

Rural Kind and Danone will also donate to this 5K.

For more information, please contact Kelly Sanning at drskas@embarqmail.com. Online registration can be done at www.gtraces.com. Information is also available inside the Darke County Animal Shelter and at www.facebook.com/Shelterfriends5KRace

Registration is open for the 7th annual Scentral Park Dog Park 5K Walk/Run ton Saturday, May 1, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Darke County Fairgrounds. Questions? Visit the Friends of the Shelter on Facebook, email Kelly Sanning at drskas@embarqmail.com, or register at www.gtraces.com https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Dogs-at-the-5k-2.jpg Registration is open for the 7th annual Scentral Park Dog Park 5K Walk/Run ton Saturday, May 1, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Darke County Fairgrounds. Questions? Visit the Friends of the Shelter on Facebook, email Kelly Sanning at drskas@embarqmail.com, or register at www.gtraces.com Provided photo

Registration open, proceeds to benefit dog park