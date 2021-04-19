Four arraigned in court

GREENVILLE — Five people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Thursday to be arraigned on indictments. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Elijah Cook, 22, of Greenville, was arraigned on one count of possession of MDMA, a fifth-degree felony. If convicted, he faces a maximum prison sentence of 12 months, and a maximum fine of $2,500, neither of which are mandatory. Cook pleaded not guilty and was appointed a public defender. He was granted an OR bond and his next appearance is scheduled for May 17.

Sean Flatter, 38, of Greenville, faces 24 months in prison and a $5,000 fine, if convicted, two counts of illegal use of food stamps, both fifth-degree felonies. He pleaded not guilty and retained his public defender from a previous case. Flatter was granted an OR bond and his next appearance is scheduled for April 19, which is a combined date with another charge against him.

Marty D. Griggs, 33, of Greenville, was arraigned on one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. If convicted, he faces a maximum prison sentence of three years and a maximum fine of $10,000, neither of which are mandatory. Griggs pleaded not guilty and his next appearance is scheduled for May 17. On Friday, April 16 Griggs will be serving 30 days in jail for a previous sentence on a municipal court case.

Tiffany B. Barnes, 32, of Union City, was arraigned on three counts of trafficking drugs, and one count of possessing methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. If convicted, Barnes faces a maximum prison sentence of 7 years, though not mandatory. Barnes must pay a mandatory fine of $5,000, if found guilty, and fines could range up to $22,500. She pleaded not guilty and was appointed a public defender. Barnes was granted an OR bond and her next appearance is scheduled for May 3.

