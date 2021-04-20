Scholarships available for current college students

GREENVILLE— The Darke County Foundation is offering several scholarships for students who graduated from a Darke County high school and completed at least two years of college. Applications are available at www.darkecountyfoundation.org/scholarshipinformation. The deadline to apply is June 1, 2021.

The John E. and Ella M. Stevenson Scholarship: Several awards will be awarded to students who completed at least three years of college and are pursuing a degree in education, healthcare, law or theology. Undergraduate and graduate students are eligible.

The Lori Michelle Williams Healthcare Scholarship: This award is for students who completed at least two years of college and are pursuing a healthcare-related degree. Undergraduate students are eligible.

The Nils and Collette Eikenberry Scholarship for Greenville graduates: This scholarship is for Greenville High School graduates who completed at least 3 years of college and are studying nursing or a business-related field. Undergraduate and graduate students are eligible.

For more information, call the Darke County Foundation at 937-548-4673 or e-mail dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org.