Commissioners discuss county insurance, airport

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Monday afternoon to renew a joint self-insurance pool and discuss the Darke County Airport. Commissioners Matt Aultman and Mike Stegall were present. Commissioner Larry Holmes was absent.

The board approved a 2021 Participation Agreement between County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA) and Darke County Board of Commissioners. The purpose of CORSA is to prevent and reduce losses, and injuries to members and to member property, this includes members’ officers or employees. Darke County was one of the original nine counties in the state to form the agreement, with around 50 counties in Ohio now belonging to CORSA.

The commissioners said the agreement is a big help. They added that after two multi-million-dollar fires at the Darke County fairgrounds, their CORSA rates barely changed.

Next, the board approved a Fixing of Date to construct a general aviation fuel facility at the Darke County Airport. Commissioner Matt Aultman said the addition of a fuel facilility is all part of their current project at the airport, as they’ve also recently moved forward with a terminal relocation project.

The board will take bids for the fuel facility project until Wednesday, May 12 at 1:15 p.m. and read them publicly at regular session at 1:30 p.m. Darke County Engineer Jim Surber estimated the probable construction cost of the project is $700,000.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.