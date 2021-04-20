Ansonia High School Alumni banquet, dance postponed

ANSONIA — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, the Ansonia High School Alumni Committee has decided to postpone the annual AHS Alumni Banquet and Dance that was scheduled for Saturday, May 29, 2021.

With the current Ohio Restrictions and the ability to get together to plan for a successful and eventful evening of socializing, eating great food, and entertainment, we want to keep everyone safe and healthy.

As part of our tradition, we recognize and induct our graduating seniors into our AHS Alumni Association. We also select and award scholarships to our graduating seniors who apply for a scholarship. We want to continue this tradition and ask that our seniors continue to apply for a scholarship. We are giving some thought to possibly holding our event in the fall, but given the situation, we anticipate that it will take place next year prior to the 2022 graduation. We appreciate and thank all who help to make our annual AHS Alumni Banquet and Dance great!

Please continue our tradition by donating to the Ansonia HS Alumni Association. If you would like to donate to our AHS General and/or Scholarship Fund, please mail your donation to the AHS Alumni Assoc., Inc., P.O. Box 146, Ansonia, OH 45303. Your generosity is always greatly appreciated! If you have an address change, be sure to update your address at the school’s website: www.ansonia.k12.oh.us (alumni page).