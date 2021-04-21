Greenville Mayor signs National Day of Prayer Proclamation

GREENVILLE —On Wednesday afternoon Greenville Mayer Steve Willman signed a proclamation for the 2021 National Day of Prayer to be observed on Thursday, May 6. The Greater Greenville Ministerial Association will once again be sponsoring a local observance in cooperation with the mayor’s office. This year’s theme is “Lord, pour out your life, love and liberty,” based upon II Corinthians 3:17 which reads, “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.” The service will be held at the First United Methodist Church at 202 W. Fourth St. in Greenville at 12 p.m. on May 6.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. This will be the 70th annual “National Day of Prayer.”

The National Day of Prayer website states, “The National Day of Prayer has great significance for us as a nation as it enables us to recall and to teach the way in which our founding fathers sought the wisdom of God when faced with critical decisions. It stands as a call for us to humbly come before God, seeking His guidance for our leaders and His grace upon us as a people. The National Day of Prayer belongs to all Americans. It is a day that transcends differences, bringing together citizens from all backgrounds.”

This years’ local service will include the American Legion Post 140 Color Guard and local artist Joseph Helfrich along with prayers offered up by various leaders in our country, state and community. Event organizers, Pastor John Monroe and Minister Jim Morehouse, invite everyone to come out and lift up our country in prayer, especially during these challenging times of turmoil and change.

For the safety and comfort of all those attending the service, face coverings are mandatory and social distancing will be practiced. It is hoped the program will be posted online for viewing online after the event. For more information, you may call the East Main Church of Christ at 937-547-1557 or go to nationaldayofprayer.org.

On Wednesday afternoon Greenville Mayer Steve Willman signed a proclamation for the 2021 National Day of Prayer to be observed on Thursday, May 6. Pictured in the back row is (left to right): Pastor Dale Boeger of Greenville First Assembly of God, Pastor John Monroe of Pyrmont Church of God and Minister Jim Morehouse of East Main Church of Christ. Pictured in the front is Greenville Mayor Steve Willman. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_IMG_0047.jpg On Wednesday afternoon Greenville Mayer Steve Willman signed a proclamation for the 2021 National Day of Prayer to be observed on Thursday, May 6. Pictured in the back row is (left to right): Pastor Dale Boeger of Greenville First Assembly of God, Pastor John Monroe of Pyrmont Church of God and Minister Jim Morehouse of East Main Church of Christ. Pictured in the front is Greenville Mayor Steve Willman. Abigail Miller | Darke County Media