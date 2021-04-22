Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — Chief, a 4-year-old intact male Hound Mix, is a laid-back dog who walks well on a leash and knows how to sit. Chief doesn’t seem to mind the company of other dogs at the shelter and is eager to meet new people. Chief did great for his exam where he was given Bordatella, Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, and is heartworm negative. Come in and meet Chief and other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.” The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday, (9 to 11:30 a.m.) Just stop by or call 937-547-1645.

Harley, a lovable 7-year-old pit bull terrier, is quite a big “love bug.” Oh so handsome, Harley keeps his house clean and only chews on his toys. He is a really great guy. Harley does need a home without other dogs or cats. Adoption fees are $100, which includes the spay/neuter, vaccines, heartworm and flea prevention. Harley is available at Liberty Acres United Rescue Animal Sanctuary. Call or text 765-969-4782 for more information, or fill out an application at www.libertyacresunited.com.