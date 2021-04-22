Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville.

One “cool cat” fun fact is that even though newborn kittens’ eyes are closed, their eyes will open after two weeks. Kittens have beautiful blue eyes at first, but only a small percentage of cats retain this blue eye color. Most cats’ eyes gradually change hues, with the most common being green, yellow, hazel, and golden brown. While Siamese, Himalayans, Ragdolls, Bengals, Cornish Rex, Tonkinese, Javanese and some Persians are more likely to have natural blue eyes, a domestic Shorthair or Longhair with white fur is more likely to retain blue eyes.

Pepper an 8-month-old male black Shorthair, is a spunky “cool cat” who is quite curious and very playful. Pepper enjoys exploring new surroundings.

Derwin, a 7-month-old male grey striped Tabby with hazel eyes, is a curious, friendly young kitten who loves getting attention and being cuddled.

Come out to the Darke County Humane Society and meet these fabulous felines. Shelter hours are: Mon. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Tues. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Weds. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Fri. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Sat.(11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Darke County Humane Society also offers a low cost Feline Spay and Neuter Clinic once a month. For more information, see the Darke County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or call 937-548-1009.