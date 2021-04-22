Empowering Darke County Youth in-person summer tutoring returns

GREENVILLE — Empowering Darke County Youth will hold in-person tutoring this summer. It will be offered at the Greenville Public Library, in addition to Empowering Distance, which was instituted last summer when in-person tutoring was not available.

Health guidelines will be observed, including masks and social distancing. The program is designed to help students struggling in language arts or math, to better prepare them for the requirements of their grade level in the fall.

Available tutors, whether distance or in person, will be experienced and background checked. They will focus on grammar, comprehension and math basics, however they will also tie in games and rewards for effort. The goal is to encourage students to get excited about learning!

Distance tutoring is currently available and will continue throughout the summer. Greenville Library tutoring is tentatively scheduled to begin June 21 and continue through the end of July. Enrollment will be limited due to available tutors and time slots. Summer tutoring — both at Greenville Library and Empowering Distance — is available to all Darke County students, kindergarten through eighth grade, regardless of their school district.

There is never a charge for Empowering programs. For more information, or to schedule your child for tutoring, email empoweringyouth101@gmail.com or message Empowering Darke County Youth on Facebook. If you would like more information or to help, you may also contact Empowering at www.empowerdarkecounty.com or P.O. Box 1113, Greenville, OH 45331.

Shown, an Edison State student works with a Greenville Elementary student in the Greenville Empowering After School Program. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_edcy-summer-041921.jpg Provided photo