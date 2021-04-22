Big Brothers, Big Sisters hosts Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser

SIDNEY — Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County’s Bowl For Kids’ Sake is being held at Bel-Mar Lanes in Sidney and McBos Lanes in Versailles. Instead of having one specific date, participants are able to bowl during the time frame of March 5 to August 31. Team members receive T-shirts and vouchers that are good for one game of bowling and shoe rental. Bowl For Kids’ Sake was sponsored by 75 businesses that made general donations, or donated prizes for the event, and brought together 103 bowlers to make up the 24 participating teams.

Executive Director Jennifer Bruns said, “The support we receive from our two county service area continues to amaze me year after year, especially from the craziness we have all been put through this past year. From individual bowlers to company sponsors, everyone is always so giving. The support will go a long way in all of our mentoring programs. It is such a BIG help in allowing us to serve the youth in our counties. Thanks to everyone who took part in our biggest fundraiser of the year.”

This year’s event has raised $31,300 so far which is 65 percent of BB/BS’s goal, which is just shy of the $46,000 goal. Donations are still being accepted.

The money raised will go towards the school-based buddies program and the community-based program that establishes one-to-one mentoring relationships between caring adults and children. Last year the local agency served over 300 children in Shelby and Darke counties.

Prize levels were determined by the amount each individual raised. Participants who raised at least $50 ($25 for those under 18) were awarded event T-shirts. Those who fundraised up to $75 were entered into a drawing for a $50 Amazon gift card, and this year’s winner was Holly Lovely who bowled with the BPW team. Those who raised up to $150 qualified for three entries into the Amazon gift card drawing along with one entry in a $500 cash grand prize drawing. This year’s grand prize winner was Jennifer Henke, who bowled with the Meyer’s Garage team. The “Individual Most Money Raised” award went to Jennifer Henke as well, who raised $900. Thanks to this year’s Big Bowler sponsors, J&J Enterprise, Sidney Body Carstar, Piqua Carstar, Troy Carstar, 1055 Tam FM, Ply Gem, Dave Russel, CPA, LLC, along with all of our other company sponsors which can be found on our website.

Photos and a list of our sponsors from the event can be found on the agency’s website at www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org/

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County's Bowl For Kids' Sake is being held at Bel-Mar Lanes in Sidney and McBos Lanes in Versailles. Pictured is David Stafford and Charli Pierce who bowled on Carol Peirce's team.