Versailles natives named 2021 Poultry Days Grand Parade marshals

VERSAILLES — Versailles natives Mike and Sandy McClurg are the parade marshals for the 2021 Versailles Poultry Days Grand Parade.

The couple has deep and long-standing roots in Versailles. Both Mike and Sandy grew up in the Versailles area and graduated from Versailles High School. After moving away briefly for training and work, the two returned home and were married in St. Denis Catholic Church. They made Versailles their permanent home and have remained committed to the ‘People-Pride-Progress’ of the village of Versailles.

After graduation, Mike attended Miami University but held multiple jobs in and around Versailles while in college. Mike put his education on hold after volunteering for service in the United States Army. He was assigned and served as a Military Policeman in Germany during the Vietnam War. After his service, he returned home to continue his education, obtaining his Bachelor of Science in business administration at Wright State University. He then entered law school and obtained his Juris Doctorate degree from Ohio Northern University. Mike worked as a lawyer in Versailles with Hanes, Schipfer, Hurley, McClurg, Cooper and Graber law firm, and as the attorney for the Village of Versailles for 25 years. Mike was then elected and served as Darke County Probate/ Juvenile Judge for eight years. He works part-time as a Magistrate in the court. Mike is a member of the Darke County Bar Association and Ohio State Bar Association.

Mike served as Chairman of Versailles Poultry Days in 1987 and participated on the board for 10 years. He was a co-founder of Heritage Park and served as park board president. Mike actively supported Versailles Schools and youth as Chairman and Treasurer for School Bond Issues, Versailles Athletic Boosters President, and Trustee of Little League and Girls Softball. He served as a board member of Versailles Savings and Loan for 16 years and as President of the Versailles Rotary Club.

After graduating from Versailles, Sandy moved to Dayton and worked as a dental assistant in Oakwood. After moving home, Sandy also embraced the Versailles community while raising their children. She was on the founding committee and a board member of Kinder Korner Pre-School. Sandy served as board member of the Versailles Scholarship Committee and Worch Memorial Library for over 10 years. She was a Girl Scout Leader and served as part of the Founding Committee of Darke County Relay for Life, Steering Committee of Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure, Catholic Social Services Northern Fundraising Committee and Parents Advisory Committee for Versailles Schools.

The two are parishioners of St. Denis Catholic Church where Mike was a Lay Communicant for 20 years, Lay Reader and served on the Church Council. Mike and Sandy now find greatest joy in spending time with and supporting their children and grandchildren through all of their academic and athletic endeavors. They are the proud parents of three children: Angie (Alan) Hoelscher of Fort Loramie, Michael (Heather) McClurg of Minster, and Liz (Dr. Ryan) McNeilan of Versailles. They have been blessed with nine grandchildren: McKenzie, Ryan, Katie, Maddi, Cole, Crew, Cameryn, Kenley and Nolan. Mike and Sandy encourage everyone to support the Versailles community by attending Versailles Poultry Days June 11 to 13.

The full festival schedule and event information can be located at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Bulk Chicken sales remain open along with registration for the Grand Parade, 5K race, vendors and Miss Chick pageants.

