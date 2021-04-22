White Springs to host Youth for Christ Golf Classic

GREENVILLE — The 31st annual Youth for Christ (YFC) Golf Classic is Wednesday, June 9 at White Springs Golf Club. With delicious, complementary food served non-stop throughout the day, additional amenities for some, and wonderful door prizes for all, the only other things necessary for an exceptional experience might be a few rays of sunshine and perhaps a 20-foot putt. But for many of the participants that day, it won’t really be about the golf, it will be about making a difference for local teens.

A lot of teenagers in our community are headed in a good direction and just need some encouragement along the way. However, many others are lost, confused, broken, abandoned, troubled, desperate, lonely and hurting. Through local ministry sites that engage students at eight middle schools and high schools, Youth for Christ staff and volunteers are interacting with teenagers every day. Youth for Christ partners with local churches and individuals in reaching lost kids, introducing them to Jesus, and helping them find their way. That’s what this golf outing is about: helping kids find their way through life.

Youth for Christ is looking for generous business sponsors and mission-minded golfers to make the 2021 Youth for Christ Golf Classic the most productive ever in supporting this ministry to teens. Though golfers that want to pay to play are gladly welcomed, YFC is also looking for a handful of players that will go the extra mile and solicit pledges for the cause. For those that go this extra mile, significant prizes await, such as an overnight golf package and a couple high-quality golf clubs. More importantly, young people’s lives will be changed.

The YFC Golf Classic is a scramble with play beginning at 9 am. Those interested in playing may register as an individual or a team. Cost to play is $100 for individuals and $350 for a team, but those that raise or pay double the required amount will be considered Gold Class, which means they will be entitled to a special menu that includes steak sandwiches, a YFC golf shirt, and other gifts. In addition they will be waited on attentively by teenagers involved in the ministry. Prizes will be awarded for top fundraising and winning play, and a short testimony will be shared by a teen.

Over the years, numerous people have shared this as their favorite golf event of the year because of the friendly atmosphere, all-day lunch, and the importance of the cause. Want to get in on this opportunity? Teams are still needed, although registering early is encouraged since the number of teams is limited. Also, business sponsorship opportunities ranging from $100 to $1,000 include commensurate advertising for each level of contribution. All the funds raised will go to help area teens. E-mail office@yfcmv.org or call 937-548-2477 to get more information or to connect with the event.

YFC Golf Committee pictured (left to right): Devin Chrisman of White Springs Golf Club, Mike Snyder, Pete Cutarelli, Jody Flommersfeld, Neal Crawford and Dave Keise. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_White-Springs-pic-2021-1.jpeg The 31st annual Youth for Christ (YFC) Golf Classic is Wednesday, June 9 at White Springs Golf Club. YFC Golf Committee pictured (left to right): Devin Chrisman of White Springs Golf Club, Mike Snyder, Pete Cutarelli, Jody Flommersfeld, Neal Crawford and Dave Keise. Provided photo