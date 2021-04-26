Two sentenced in court

GREENVILLE — Two people were sentenced in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Thursday, April 22. Judge Jonthan P. Hein presided.

Bluford L. Brock, 29, of Union City, Ind., was sentenced to 19 days in jail with 19 days credit and supervision for up to 60 months, on one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. Brock was ordered to pay the restitution amount of $1,162, with monthly payments over a 24-month period. If Brock fails to comply, he must serve an 11-month prison term with three years of optional post-release supervision.

Jessica M. Kreitzer, 46, of Dayton, was sentenced via video uplink from the Darke County Jail to 12 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections, on one count of failure to comply with the order of a police officer, a third-degree felony. Upon release, Kreitzer is subject to up to three years of optional supervision and her driver’s license will be suspended for three years. If she violates the terms of post-release control, the parole board may send Kreitzer to prison for a maximum period of nine months for each violation.

Kreitzer https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_MUGSHOTS_35003751-1.jpg Kreitzer