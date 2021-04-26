Commissioners discuss annexation agreements, summer youth programs

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Monday afternoon to discuss annexation agreements, summer youth programs, and to signed a County Government Day proclamation. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present.

The board approved two petitions to annex over 16 acres of Wayne Township to the village of Versailles. The first petition that was signed by the commissioners includes 1.205 acres of Wayne Township territory located near K of C Hall, on St. Rt. 47 just outside of Versailles. The second petition signed includes 15.025 acres of Wayne Township territory located along Southeastern Versailles and includes a new housing development. The village will run new water and sewage lines from the territory to Eastern Versailles.

Next, the board approved a two year contract between Darke County Job and Family Services (DCJFS) and NESCO Resource for a youth work experience program. The purpose of the program is to give Darke County youth positive work experience. DCJFS will choose the program participants and employers, NESCO will only be handling payroll.

Darke County Job and Family Services Director Carla Allen said the departments’ goal is to streamline the process so employers are more willing to work with the program.

The commissioners approved a change order between Tom’s Contruction, Mote & Associates, the village of Arcanum and Darke County for a storm sewer replacement in the Northwest area of Arcanum. The commissioners will use funds from a Community Development Block Grant to fund most of this project, with Arcanum picking up the additional costs. The estimated price point for the project is $17412.57.

The board signed a proclamation designating April 28, 2o21, to be National County Government — Student Day. On Wednesday, starting at 8 a.m. the commissioners will give Darke County students tours of the county facilities in order to elevate the awareness of Darke County responsibilities, programs and services. The day will conclude with a commissioners meeting at 1:30 p.m. at the Darke County Developmental Disabilities Building on Jaysville St. Johns Road.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at the county administrative office located at 520 S. Broadway in Greenville. For more information, contact the commissioner’s office at 937-547-7370.