Eldora Speedway announces 2021 season

ROSSBURG — Eldora Speedway officials revealed the 2021 schedule of events, and the anticipated return of fans to the grandstands for the first-time in 20 months.

The #LetsRaceTwo Doubleheader Weekend, May 7 and 8, showcasing both the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and the USAC AMSOIL National Sprints Cars, kicks off a 24-night slate of events for the 2021 season.

Also, Eldora confirmed three of its marquee event weeks will feature first the event originally planned for 2021 and then the event rescheduled from 2020.

The 27th Dirt Late Model Dream will pay $127,000-to-win on Thurs., June 10, and the 26th Dirt Late Model Dream will post $126,000-to-win on Sat., June 12.

Sprint Car racing’s royalty will battle for the 38th Kings Royal’s crown and $175,000 payday on Thurs., July 15, and the 37th Kings Royal posts another $175,000 loot on Sat., July 17.

The first week after Labor Day sees Dirt Late Model drivers and fans make an annual Ohio pilgrimage to the Speedway. The site of the sport’s most-coveted triumph, Eldora offers an opportunity unlike any other with two opportunities at victory for 2021. Thurs., September 8, when the 51st World 100 offers up a rare chance at the famed globe trophy, $54,000-to-win, and a historic marker place in the record books.

Already revered for its electrifying atmosphere during World 100 week, Eldora sets the stage for Sat. Sept. 11, as The Biggest Dirt Race in The World™ — the night fans have been anticipating for 736 days — will celebrate its golden anniversary, the 50th World 100.

In addition to the marquee events, the 2021 season provides some new and fan-favorite events.

Two $10 Family Fireworks Nights by Casey’s General Stores return to their traditional May and August weekends. In addition to the UMP Modifieds and Eldora Stocks, the K&L Ready Mix NRA 360 Sprints will join the card Sat., May 22. A new special national event for compact cars, sanctioned by the Vores Compact Touring Series, will be part of the Sat., August 7 show.

Local DIRTcar Late Model drivers, UMP Modifieds and Eldora Stocks will again be showcased Memorial Day Weekend in the Johnny Appleseed Classic presented by Miller Lite, and the 13th Baltes Classic by Coors Light, on Sun., May 30. The three divisions will first take to Eldora’s high-banks Sat., May 15, in the “$5,000-to-win Lidlifter.”

The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX), broadcast live on CBS Saturday, June 26, is a throwback to the International Race of Champions, showcases 12 world-class racers from wide-ranging backgrounds competing in identically prepared stock cars overseen by legendary crew chief, Ray Evernham. The SRX driver lineup for Eldora includes Tony Stewart, Willy T. Ribbs, Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Bill Elliott, Marco Andretti, Michael Waltrip, Ernie Francis, Jr., Scott Speed, and Kody Swanson. A full program for the USAC Silver Crown Series is also on tap.

Eldora’s season will conclude on September 24 and 25 with the 39th running of the 4-Crown Nationals Weekend. Friday night’s ‘BeFour The Crowns Showdown’ will include full racing programs for the World of Outlaws and USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget Championship plus qualifying for the USAC Silver Crown Series. As is tradition, Saturday’s ‘4-Crown Nationals’ will feature full-programs for the USAC National Midget, National Sprint Car, and Silver Crown divisions plus the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars.

Eldora’s broadcast partners for the 2021 season include FloRacing, DIRTVision, and CBS.

Eldora Speedway is located at 13929 State Road 118, New Weston, OH 45348. To see the full Eldora schedule, call 937-338-3815, or visit online at www.EldoraSpeedway.com

