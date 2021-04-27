Versailles FFA hosts baking contest

VERSAILLES — The April meeting of the Versailles FFA hosted a baking contest April 19, 2021.

Participants made a dessert that was judged by the Versailles FFA Officer Team. FFA members who participated included Tori Wuebker, Colin Batten, Lydia Gilmore, Taran Tyo, Gabe Thompson, Lauren Sherman, Andrew Wuebker, and Emily Delzieth.

Andrew Wuebker placed first and received a Kitchen Aid Basket donated by Jake and Alyssa DeMange. Tori Wuebker placed second, and received a gift card to the St. Henry Bake Shoppe, also donated by Jake and Alyssa DeMange. Lydia Gilmore placed third, and received a gift card to subway donated by the Versailles FFA Chapter.

Congratulations to everyone!

Versailles FFA Members who placed in the baking contest are (left to right) Andrew Wuebker, first place; Tori Wuebker, second place; and Lydia Gilmore, third place. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Versailles-FFA-Baking.jpg Versailles FFA Members who placed in the baking contest are (left to right) Andrew Wuebker, first place; Tori Wuebker, second place; and Lydia Gilmore, third place. Provided photo