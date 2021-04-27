Versailles FFA elects new assistant officers

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA Members elected the assistant officers for the 2021-2022 school year on April 19, at the April FFA meeting. The assistant officers will help coordinate events and assist officers with tasks. The new assistant officers are: Vice President Clay Bergman, Secretary Mallory York, Treasurer Lauren Sherman, Reporter Colin Batten, Sentential Noah Shimp and Student Advisor Grifon Miller. Congratulations to everyone, we look forward to a fun year ahead.

