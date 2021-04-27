Six appear in court

GREENVILLE — Six people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Matthew L. Blaine, 22, of New Madison, gave a change of plea to guilty on two counts of attempted aggravated vehicular assault, each third-degree felonies and one count of driving under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor. One count of vehicular assault, a felony in the third-degree and a second count of vehicular assault, a felony in the fourth-degree were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. If convicted, Blaine faces a maximum three years in prison and a $10,000 for each count of attempted aggravated vehicular assault, none of which are mandatory. He also faces a minimum one year license suspension, minimum $375 fine and a minimum three days in jail if convicted for driving under the influence, all of which are mandatory. Free on his own recognisance, his sentencing is scheduled for Monday, June 21.

Gage B. Bradburn, 30, of Greenville, was arraigned via video uplink from the Darke County Jail on one count of burglary, a fourth a degree felony. If convicted, he faces a maximum 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine, none of which are mandatory. Bradburn pleaded not guilty and is represented by public defender Nicole Pohlman. He was issued a bond of $10,000 and his next appearance is Thursday, May 27.

David E. McMahan, 50, of New Madison, appeared in court via video uplink from the Darke County Jail on charges of non-compliance for failure to report a driving under a suspended license charge he received in New Lebanon, and failure to pay court costs. If convicted, he faces up to 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine on each charge, none of which are mandatory. McMahan is currently in intervention for one count of possession of heroin and one count of possession of cocaine, both fifth degree felonies. He denied all allegations of non-compliance and was appointed public defender David Rohrer. McMahan was issued a bond of $15,000 and his next appearance is Monday, May 17.

Ty E. Howell, 28, of Greenville, was arraigned via video uplink from the Darke County Jail on one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony. He faces up to 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine, none of which are mandatory. Howell plead not guilty and was appointed public defender Nicole Pohlman. He was issued a bond of $15,000 and his next appearance is Thursday, May 27.

Kevin E. Jones II, 36, of Dayton, appeared in court via video uplink from the Darke County Jail on one count of failure to comply with police officer, a third degree felony. If convicted, Jones faces a maximum three years incarceration and a $10,000 fine, none of which are mandatory. Jones was allowed 10 days to retain his own lawyer and plead not guilty. Free on his own recognisance, his next appearance is Monday, May 3.

Tim D. Schellenbarg, 22, of Greenville, appeared in court via video uplink from the Darke County Jail on non-compliance charges of failure to complete the MonDay Community Correctional program, failure to complete the Day Reporting Center program, failure to complete sober living, failure to report, testing positive for THC, testing positive for alcohol, testing positive for ecstasy, testing positive for fentanyl and testing positive for methamphetamines. If convicted, he faces a maximum 15 months in prison and treatment at the MonDay Community Correctional program. Schellenbarg is currently in supervision for one count of domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. He denied all charges of non-compliance and was appointed public defender David Rohrer. Schellenbarg was issued a bond of $15,000 and his next appearance is Monday, May 17.

Schellenbarg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_MUGSHOTS_35014682.jpg Schellenbarg