Wildflower Garden Club hosts sale May 15

GREENVILLE — The members of Wildflower Garden Club are happy to announce that they will be having their annual plant and bake sale Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 9 to 11 a.m. This year’s sale will be held at a new location, 6315 Oliver Road (Oliver Road connects St. Rt. 121 and U.S. 127 North) in Greenville. As in the past, these home-grown perennials from the club can be purchased at reasonable prices, starting at just 50 cents for seedlings.

Three Wildflower Garden Club members have been busy starting seeds in their greenhouses this winter in anticipation of having the plant sale, with many old and new varieties of tomatoes available. New cherry variety and bush types to plant in pots or in the ground, yellow and black tomatoes, salad size and beefsteak, canning and slicing varieties that are shades of red. In addition, large pink and variegated green, yellow and red varieties will be available, as well as hybrid and open pollination varieties, such as Rutgers. Some will be for pots and others will need to be staked in garden.

There will also be several varieties of lettuce plants available, including red iceberg (a butterhead type) and a red and green romaine type. Several garden veggies will also be available for purchase, such as patio container cucumbers, red cabbages, bush butternut squash, yellow squash, red, and rainbow bell peppers, hot and mild jalapeno, as well as ancho peppers. In addition, herbs will be available, including cilantro, bush basil, purple ruffles basil, Thai basil, and bunching onions, leeks and parsley.

A variety of perennials and annuals will also be available for purchase, including scented geraniums and many flower varieties, many of which are not found in nurseries. One amaranth variety called Molten Fire, which is very showy and tall, with red, yellow and green leaves resembling a poinsettia, will also be available. Several varieties of celosia, including Red Velvet Cake, and two new varieties just out this year, will be also be available.

Bake sale will be pies, cookies, breads, all plastic wrapped or boxed for shopping convenience.

Please be considerate of other shoppers and remain at home if ill or have been around someone who is ill. Social distancing is encouraged while shopping at the sale. Masks are welcomed. Plant sale will be held in open pole garage and in circle drive, with plenty of parking in drive and yard. Just look for signs at 121 and 127 where Oliver Road connects.

For questions, please call the Wildflower Garden Club chairperson, Brenda, at 937-547-0704.

Home-grown perennials and veggies (pictured) can be purchased for reasonable prices at the Wildflower Garden Club’s annual plant and bake sale on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 9 to 11 a.m. at 6315 Oliver Road in Greenville. starting at just 50 cents for seedlings. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Wildflower-Garden-Club-greenhouse.jpg Home-grown perennials and veggies (pictured) can be purchased for reasonable prices at the Wildflower Garden Club’s annual plant and bake sale on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 9 to 11 a.m. at 6315 Oliver Road in Greenville. starting at just 50 cents for seedlings. Provided photo

Perennials, annuals and baked goods offered