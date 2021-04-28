Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — Maggie, a 5-year old female Labrador Retriever Mix, is a lovable sweet dog who is housebroken, good with other dogs, and seems great with kids. Maggie is a little shy at first, but wants definitely wants attention and enjoys cuddling up to people. Maggie knows how to sit and walks well on a leash. Maggie did great for her exam where she was given her Bordatella, Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines, and dewormed. She is microchipped, and heartworm negative. Come in and meet Maggie and other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.” The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday, (9 to 11:30 a.m.) Just stop by or call 937-547-1645.

Orsen, a Lab Mix, is a handsome old chunky hunk. Orsen is a “lounge hound” for sure — usually sacked out on a doggy bed or sofa most of the time. He is looking for a home either without other dogs or with a dog who is just as mellow as he is. To learn more about Orsen, call or text Liberty Acres United Rescue Animal Sanctuary at 765-969-4782 for more information, or fill out an application at www.libertyacresunited.com.

Maggie Provided photo Orsen Provided photo