3-alarm fire destroys barn, business

ARCANUM — Multiple fire departments from across Darke County gathered outside Arcanum Tuesday afternoon to battle a 3-alarm barn fire that left a barn levelled and a local plumbing business destroyed.

At approximately 2:50 p.m., emergency personnel from Arcanum Fire and Rescue responded along with nearly a dozen mutual aid fire departments from the county to the 3600 block of State Route 49 South in reference to a working structure fire.

According to officials on the scene, crews arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the barn and nearby exposures. The fire, which is believed to have started in a large woodpile behind the barn, began to quickly spread to nearby exposures including a wooden fence and a deck located within feet of the home situated on the property. High winds fanned the fire resulting in embers being blown across State Route 49 exposing multiple other homes and sparking a field fire. Firefighters were forced to attack both the barn fire and the field fire from multiple points all while attempting to protect those outlying homes being struck by the flying embers.

The barn, as well as at least two vehicles and supplies used for the owners plumbing business, were described as total losses as a result of the wind-fueled blaze. Area residents have reported minor property and smoke damage in connection to the incident. No estimate of the value of the property lost in the fire has been determined at this time.

The cause and nature of the fire remains under investigation by the Arcanum Fire Department.

Multiple fire crews across Darke County responded to a 3-alarm fire near Arcanum Tuesday afternoon. A barn and its contents were destroyed by the blaze. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Comer-609.jpg Multiple fire crews across Darke County responded to a 3-alarm fire near Arcanum Tuesday afternoon. A barn and its contents were destroyed by the blaze. Jim Comer | Darke County Media

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com