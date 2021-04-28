Creating cards, memories and more

GREENVILLE — Entering a new post-COVID season of graduations, weddings and summer holidays, we often search for the perfect card or gift which will capture the moment well and preserve the memories in the making. For Darke County residents, one new “shop around the corner” offers a colorful array of handmade cards, tags, household textiles, and unique, “one-of-a-kind” gifts that are sure to bring smiles and cheer to all who receive them.

Greenville native and entrepreneur, Christina Nestor, owner of Nestor’s Nook, located at 144 W. Fourth Street (corner of Sycamore and Fourth) in downtown Greenville, has always had an artistic flare for creating unique spaces, textiles, gifts and cards which reflect the beauty of nature and each new season.

Each item throughout Nestor’s Nook has a personal touch, whether the bright array of textiles, primitives, floral arrangements, steel cut and wooden signs, scrapbooking items, paper crafting supplies, candles and tarts, and especially, the hand-crafted cards and gift tags which definitely have the “wow” factor. Often, Nestor will create using her Cricut crafting tools, creating intricate and elegant cards which cannot be found elsewhere. In addition, Nestor has an extraordinary gift for repurposing old cards to create new ones.

“A card can change your day. There is nothing like picking up a card, touching it, and letting it touch your heart,” said Nestor, who credits her faith in God for the inspiration and ingenuity to create each new card. “When I start making my cards, I call it my ‘God time.’ When I am making cards, I ask Him by saying, ‘I need a little help,’ and he always does!”

In addition to selling her own cards, tags and gifts, Nestor also welcome items for consignment from other talented crafters in the community, and encourages those who have scrapbooking, paper crafting, textiles, primitives, quilting, or other items to stop by the shop for more details.

Nestor, who previously owned Christina’s Consignments, has experienced a few health issues in the past few years, but always believed that, one day, she would open a card and gift shop. This dream was also shared by her late mother, June Bolin, who would display Nestor’s beautiful hand-made cards to brighten up her room throughout her convalescence.

“I missed my store and customers, but I couldn’t lift the clothes due to my health. But my mom left me a card when she passed, encouraging me to start a card and gift shop,” said Nestor, adding, “I’m just doing what Mama told me to do!”

To reach Christina Nestor, just stop by Nestor’s Nook, 144 W. Fourth Street, during open hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Saturday (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

Christina Nestor (pictured) stands next to a display of her hand-crafted, "one of a kind" cards. Nestor is the owner of Nestor's Nook, located at 144 W. Fourth Street (the corner of Sycamore and Fourth Street) in downtown Greenville. Nestor's Nook offers handcrafted cards, tags, primitives, textiles and gifts, and is currently accepting consignments. Visit during open hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Saturday (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

Nestor’s Nook opens in downtown Greenville

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

