Mississinawa Valley to partner with artist on public art

UNION CITY, Ohio — The Mississinawa Valley Art Department is collaborating with visiting artist, Timothy Wells, during this school year through a grant received from the Ohio Arts Council to help the community create public art.

Art teacher Ashley Austerman and Wells have worked with the art students to design and create artwork to be permanently displayed in Union City. The end goal is for the student-created work to be printed on metal signs and mounted and installed in the community.

Ten thousand dollars is needed for this project and Mrs. Austerman is seeking sponsors for this project which will focus on community pride and landmarks in Union City. Donors can make checks payable to Mississinawa Valley Schools.

Pictured is Union City Lions Club past president Ed Speight presenting Art teacher Ashley Austerman with a donation of $750 from the Union City Lions Club. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_thumbnail_20210422_173652.jpeg Pictured is Union City Lions Club past president Ed Speight presenting Art teacher Ashley Austerman with a donation of $750 from the Union City Lions Club. Provided photo