Students participate in National County Government Student Day

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday afternoon at the Darke County Developmental Disabilities facility to discuss annexation agreements and the Darke County Airport. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present.

Prior to the meeting, the commissioners gave Darke County high school students tours of the county facilities as a part of National County Government — Student Day. The annual occasion is to elevate community awareness of Darke County responsibilities, programs and services. Students from Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford, Franklin Monroe, Mississinawa Valley, Tri Village, and Versailles High Schools were in attendance.

The board approved Resolution (R-128-2021), to annex 1.205 acres of Wayne Township to the village of Versailles. This land is located near K of C Hall, on St. Rt. 47 just outside of West Versailles. Next, the board approved Resolution (R-130-2021), to annex an additional 15.025 acres of Wayne Township to the village of Versailles. This land is located along Southeastern Versailles.

Attorney Tom Guillozet said that installing new water and sanitary lines are driving factors in both annexation petitions.

The board approved Resolution (R-131-2021), to authorize an application for grant assistance from the Ohio Department of Transportation – Department of Aviation for navigational aids at the Darke County Airport. The commissioners will apply for a $49,050 grant to replace the beacon light at the airport.

Commissioner Matt Aultman said the board applied for the grant last year but were denied. The current beacon at the Darke County Airport is around 25 years old.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at the county administrative office located at 520 S. Broadway in Greenville. For more information, contact the commissioner’s office at 937-547-7370.

Pictured are Darke County high school students at The Darke Animal Shelter playing with Rocky the pitbull. Students from across the county toured various county facilities to learn more about government. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_IMG_0054.jpg Pictured are Darke County high school students at The Darke Animal Shelter playing with Rocky the pitbull. Students from across the county toured various county facilities to learn more about government. Abigail Miller | Darke County Media Pictured is Corrections Officer Rachel Class and a tour group of high school students at the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_IMG_0049.jpg Pictured is Corrections Officer Rachel Class and a tour group of high school students at the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. Abigail Miller | Darke County Media The Darke County Commissioners gave Darke County high school students tours of the county facilities as a part of National County Government — Student Day. Pictured from left to right are Darke County Commissioners Mike Stegall, Larry Holmes, and Matt Aultman with Darke County high school students. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_IMG_0057.jpg The Darke County Commissioners gave Darke County high school students tours of the county facilities as a part of National County Government — Student Day. Pictured from left to right are Darke County Commissioners Mike Stegall, Larry Holmes, and Matt Aultman with Darke County high school students. Abigail Miller | Darke County Media