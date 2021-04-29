Midmark hires Hotel Versailles managing director

VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp. on Wednesday announced Jack Olshan has joined the company as managing director of Hotel Versailles.

In the role, Olshan will be responsible for all aspects of lodging, food and beverage for Midmark, along with operations of the company’s new boutique hotel, restaurant and event center. He will also support guest experiences, teammate engagement, financial performance and revenue generation, and brand recognition efforts.

Olshan brings more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, most recently serving as principal at Olshan Management Consulting and managing director at VR Hospitality & Hotel Group in Covington, Kentucky. Prior to this, he held roles at Aparium Hotel Group, The Inn at Dos Brisas, Relais & Chateaux, and The Greenbrier Resort & Spa, among others.

He also served as a quality assurance consultant, developing high standards of cleanliness, operations and service working with hotel brands Marriott, Radisson and Hyatt. Olshan earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Marshall University.

“With Midmark soon opening new lodging, dining and event spaces, we knew we needed a leader with a strong track record and a true understanding of the hospitality space,” said Monique McGlinch, vice president, customer engagement. “Olshan’s background made him the perfect fit to reimagine hospitality at Midmark. We are confident he will provide a vision for innovation and growth through a new elevated and sophisticated experience for our customers and patrons.”

In December 2020, Midmark announced its plans for a new boutique hotel, restaurant and event space in downtown Versailles. The 30-room Hotel Versailles, and a new restaurant Silas, named for the founder of Versailles, is scheduled to open in early 2022. The 1819 Room, which will accommodate up to 120 guests, will offer a premier event space to the surrounding community, ideal for corporate meetings, family gatherings and more.

In addition to overseeing teams supporting these new facilities, Olshan will lead operations of Gus’s Café and Midmark Café for its teammates. Gus’s café opened to the public in January 2021, offering breakfast and lunch menus.

For more information on Hotel Versailles, Silas or the 1819 Room, visit hotelversaillesohio.com. You may also visit @hotelversaillesohio and @silascreativekitchen on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

