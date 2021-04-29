OSU Extension to offer free virtual classes

GREENVILLE — Join Ohio State University Extension, Family and Consumer Sciences educator, Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn in May for a fun, educational, and free new learning series.

Each virtual class will start at 12 p.m. and last about 30 to 45 minutes. Join as you can for what interests you. Anyone in the community is invited to participate. Invite your family and friends to join you virtually for this fun and educational opportunity. Grab a lunch and join in these opportunities to learn something new this May, it is also an opportunity to connect with Ohio State University Extension.

The series will cover a variety of topics laughing your way to better health, consumer scam and how to cook for one or two. The classes will take place on Zoom every Friday in May from May 7 to 21, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Once you have registered, your Zoom link, password, and class materials will be emailed directly to you the week of class. To registor go to: go.osu.edu/darkelunchandlearn

Schedule:

Friday, May 7th – Cooking for 1 or 2

Friday, May 14th – Consumer Scams

Friday, May 21st – Laughing your way to better health

For additional information, please contact Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn at 937-548-5215, Scammahorn.5@osu.edu, or darke.osu.edu