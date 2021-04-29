Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville.

One “cool cat” fun fact is understanding the difference between feral, outside and inside cats. Outdoor cats are often someone’s pet and will go home regularly. Their coat appears neat, clean and well kept. They will also usually have a collar, and will usually find their way home at night. A stray cat (one who might be lost or ran away from home) might look unkempt, with grungy coats, and are often thinner in appearance because they are not used to hunting for themselves. Feral cats, on the other hand, are used to being on their own. Feral cats groom themselves and know how to hunt for food. If a cat’s foot pads are soft, it is, most likely, an indoor cat.

Habenero, an 8-month-old male black Shorthair, is an playful “cool cat” who is always looking for at fiesta of fun.

Autumn, an adult Calico mix female, is an independent feline with a “grumpy cat” look and personality to match.

Come out to the Darke County Humane Society and meet these fabulous felines. Shelter hours are: Mon. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Tues. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Weds. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Fri. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Sat.(11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Darke County Humane Society also offers a low cost Feline Spay and Neuter Clinic once a month. For more information, see the Darke County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or call 937-548-1009.

Habenero https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Habenero.jpg Habenero Courtesy of Rob Penrod Autumn https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Autumn.jpg Autumn Courtesy of Rob Penrod