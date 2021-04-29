Two sentenced in court

GREENVILLE — Two people were sentenced in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Thursday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Dwain A. Hodge, 42, of Greenville, was sentenced to nine months incarceration with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections with seven days credit, a $375 fine and one-year license suspension on one count of aggravated a possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony, and one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor. Upon his release, he is subject to a supervisory period of up three years.

Damon M. Gilbert, 24, of Union City, Ind., was sentenced to 10 days in jail with 10 days credit and community control sanctions for a period of up to 60 months, on one count of forgery, a fifth-degree felony. Gilbert was ordered to pay back restitution of $1704.75 over a 12-month period. If Gilbert fails to comply, he must serve an 11-month prison term with three years of optional post-release supervision.

