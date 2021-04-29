DeWine appoints new Edison State Trustee

GREENVILLE — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has appointed a Greenville native as a new trustee to the Edison State Community College Board of Trustees.

Tyeis Baker-Baumann was appointed April 9 to serve on the Edison State Board of Trustees, to complete the six-year term started by the late Marvella Fletcher.

She earned her Master of Science degree in Counseling in Mental Health from Wright State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Services from Urbana College.

Baker-Baumann is the president of Rebsco, Inc., of Greenville, a design-and-build contractor and custom fabrication company, where she is involved in daily operations, safety, marketing, and sales.

She also serves as a member of the former Second National Bank Board of Directors, which has since merged to become Park National Bank, now a member of the Western Division Advisory Board. She has served as the immediate past chair of the NFIB Ohio Leadership Council and a member of the Leadership Council for several years. Additionally, Baker-Baumann serves on Lt. Governor Jon Husted’s Small Business Advisory Board and as a board member of the Darke County Center for the Arts.

Baker-Baumann has had the opportunity to put her skills as a Yoga instructor and teacher trainer to serve as the founder and former director of The Good Stuff Foundation — a nonprofit organization focused on providing yoga, wellness, mindfulness, and other ancillary support services to under-served and under-resourced communities.

“I look forward to serving on the Edison Community College Board of Trustees,” said Baker-Baumann. “The programs Edison State offers, whether it be certificates or associate degrees, are fundamental to the prosperity of the members of our communities and the overall economic climate of these same communities. As a small business owner, I see this as an important piece of the community puzzle. I hope my professional, business, and life experiences can be beneficial to the college in its ongoing work to offer great education to the people and communities served.”

In addition to Baker-Baumann joining the Edison State Board of Trustees, Tamara Baird-Ganley, the current board chair, has been reappointed by Gov. DeWine. Joining Baird-Ganley in reappointment is Dr. Philip Dubbs, who has once again been named a member of the Edison State Board of Trustees. Both Baird-Ganley and Dubbs will serve their second six-year term through 2027.

