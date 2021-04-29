New Madison Library extends open hours

NEW MADISON — We at New Madison Public Library want to thank our patrons and communities for their patience and willingness to try new things like Curbside Pickup and Grab Bag Crafts over the past year.

We are happy to announce our new, longer hours of operation. We will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily; Saturdays we will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and the Book Drop is open 24/7.

We hope that adding more hours will allow you and your families to join us more often. Because something fun is always happening at the Library. Our Friends of NMPL Book Sale returns June 1 to 7, and we have exciting Tails and Tales Summer Reading activities and events planned for June and July. For updates follow us on Facebook and Instagram or give us a call at 937-996-1741.