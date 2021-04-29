National Day of Prayer May 6 in Greenville

GREENVILLE — The 2021 National Day of Prayer will be held on Thursday, May 6, and the Greater Greenville Ministerial Association will once again be sponsoring a local observance in cooperation with the mayor’s office. The service will be held at the First United Methodist Church at 202 W. Fourth Street in Greenville at 12 noon. The theme will be “Lord, pour out your life, love and liberty” based upon II Corinthians 3:17.

This years’ local service will include the American Legion Color Guard, praise music by Joseph Helfrich and the National Anthem performed by 4th-to-6th grade students from the Decolores Montessori School. Prayers will be offered up by various leaders in our country, state and community. Among those praying will be Mayor Steve Willman, Pastor George Glaze, Business Owner BJ Paulus, Founder of The Jesus Connection Brittany Ulman, Pastor Dale Boeger, Dr. Stephanie House, Darke County Media Reporter Carol Marsh, and James Reynolds with Revive Ohio. Also, either U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson or his Deputy District Director Ben Thaeler will be taking part along with State Rep. Jena Powell or a staff worker from her office.

For the safety and comfort of all those attending the service, face coverings are mandatory and social distancing will be practiced. It is hoped that the program will be livestreamed and/or posted for viewing online at the First United Methodist Church’s Facebook page. For more information, you may call the East Main Church of Christ at 937-547-1557 or go to nationaldayofprayer.org