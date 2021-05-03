Arcanum FFA holds annual banquet

ARCANUM —The Arcanum MVCTC FFA held its annual banquet April 25, to celebrate accomplishments the FFA members accumulated over the past year.

The first sets of awards were given to members who participated in Career Development Events (CDE) this past year. President Landon Haney and the rest of the officer team first recognized teams that competed last school year after the FFA Banquet.

The first CDE recognized were those from the 2019-20 school year including those finishing in the top 10 in the state of Ohio. Specifically placing sixth for Ag Technology and Mechanical Systems, sixth for Grain Merchandising, fourth for Farm Business Management and sixth for Ag Mechanics Skills.

The officer team then presented the CDE plaques and pins for the 2020-21 school year. The first CDE of the new school year was Rural Soil judging. The team consists of Raymond Denniston, Vance Wetzel, Isaac Smith and Luke Brinksneader. The Urban Soils Team consists of Carson Tegtmeyer, Owen Stephens and Landon Haney. The Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems Team members are Brody Williams, Owen Stephens, Luke Brinksneader, Isaac Smith, Landon Haney, Jenson Whittaker, Blayne Hess and Nick Sharritts.

The ATMS Team placed 10th in the state. The public speakers for Arcanum are Emilie Fout and Katie Sharp in Creed Speaking. Zoe Monnin and Anna Loxley competed in the Extemporaneous Speaking Contest.

The 2020-21 Grain Merchandising Team members are Isaac Smith, Luke Brinksneader, Brody Williams, Landon Haney and Anna Loxley. The team finished first in the Ohio FFA and will receive a state championship banner at the state convention. The Farm Business Management Team also excelled at the state level finishing third in the Ohio FFA. Team members are Cael Gostomsky, Caleb Hartman, Blayne Hess, Isaac Smith, Landon Haney, Brody Williams, Eleanor Pease, Luke Brinksneader, Owen Stephens, Raymond Denniston, Maggie Weiss, Garrett Garno, Riley Ignaffo, Carson Tegtmeyer, Alexis Wilcox, Hailee Rehmert, Vance Wetzel, Ellie Fout, Lucas Stastney, Anna Loxley and Haylie Henninger.

Even though the Spring Judging Contests were virtual, many students were excited to participate and did very well. Members of the General Livestock Team are Luke Brinksneader, Maggie Weiss, Alexis Wilcox, Emily Wenning, Cael Gostomsky, Brady Lock, Brody Williams, Blayne Hess, Ayden Hess, Laney Fourman, Blake Weaver, Vance Wetzel, Eleanor Pease, Raymond Denniston, Nathan Koller, Devin Craport, Dakota Kendig, Luke Henninger, Jacob Flayler, Katie Sharp, Haley Smith, Ava Gilbert, Ashlyn Miller, Emilie Fout and Tristan Keckler. The Dairy Judging Team Members were Maggie Weiss, Katie Weiss, Hailee Rehmert, Brody Williams, Kylee Freeman, Elie Fout and Raymond Denniston. The Equine Management Team members are Zoe Monnin and Olivia Shaffer.

The Ag Mechanics Team placed 17th in the state. Team members are Isaac Smith, Landon Haney, Nick Sharritts, Tyler Huber, Riley Ignaffo, Brody Williams, Vance Wetzel, Cael Gostomsky, Luke Brinksneader, Levi Fuller, Owen Stephens, Blayne Hess, Caleb Hartman and Carson Tegtmeyer. The Outdoor Power Team finish 16th in the state. Team members are Nick Sharitts, Vance Wetzel, Caleb Hartman, EJ Judy, Carson Tegtmeyer, Cael Gsotomsky and Isaac Oda. The Animal Management Team finished 16th in the State. Team Members are Brody Williams, Vance Wetzel, Emily Wenning, Maggie Weiss, Bryson Sharp, Garrett Garno, Reece Blinn, Paige Burrell, Bayleigh Hensley and Kylee Freeman.

Special Awards were awarded to members that excelled throughout the year. The top fruit sales persons award were presented to Hannah Rademachir — third, Raymond Denniston — second, Vance Wetzel — first.

Chapter Advisor Brian Pohlman presented the top awards for the evening. Isaac Smith was recognized as an Ohio FFA State Proficiency Finalist in the area of Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production. Isaac will learn his final placing during the State FFA Convention.

Seven members were recognized with the Leadership Award: Vance Wetzel, Ellie Fout, Carson Tegtmeyer, Cael Gostomksy, Brody Williams, Owen Stephens and Zoe Monnin. The top members in each grade were presented with the Outstanding Member Awards. Pohlman presented members with a plaque commemorating their hard work. They were: Freshman Emilie Fout, Sophomore Caleb Hartman, Junior Alexis Wilcox, and Senior Anna Loxley.

The Star Award recognizes a member’s accomplishments. The Star Greenhand awards winners are Ayden Hess and Katie Sharp. The Star Chapter Farmer award, is given to the member that has excelled in a SAE that’s related directly to the farm. This year’s recipient is Landon Haney. The Star Chapter Ag Placement award is given to a member that works in a placement ag area. This year’s recipient is Luke Brinksneader. The Star Chapter Ag Business Award is given to the member that works in an Ag related business. This year’s winner is Blayen Hess. The Ag Accomplishment Award is for the member who has excelled in Ag and FFA. This year’s Ag Accomplishment Award winner is Isaac Smith.

Senior chapter Officers were recognized for their years of service. The officers are Historian Anna Loxley, Sentinel Blayne Hess, Secretary Maggie Weiss, and Vice President Isaac Smith.

The final awards of the night were the Honorary Chapter Degrees. This honor is bestowed on members of the school or community for their contributions to the success of the chapter. This year’s Honorary Chapter Degrees were presented to Mrs. Alychia Wright and Superior Implement and Supply Company: The Overholser Family.

The ceremony concluded with the inductions of the 2021-22 Arcanum MVCTC FFA Officer Team — President Landon Haney, Vice-President Luke Brinksneader, Secretary Ellie Fout, Treasurer Madelyn Fearon, Reporter Alexis Wilcox, Sentinel Katie Weiss, Student Advisor Ayden Hess, and Chaplin Caleb Hartman.

The Arcanum MVCTC FFA held its annual banquet on April 25. Pictured are the newly inducted FFA officers. In the front row from left to right is Reporter Alexis Wilcox, Treasurer Madelyn Fearon, Secretary Ellie Fout and Sentinel Katie Weiss. In the back row from left to right is Vice President Luke Brinksneader, President Landon Haney, Chaplin Caleb Hartman and Student Advisor Ayden Hess.