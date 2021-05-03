Versailles FFA ranks 17th in state

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA mechanical principles class participated in the State Outdoor Power Equipment CDE contest on April 20. The contest consisted of a test, tool identification, two and four cycle engine theories, cooling and lubrication, electrical system, governor systems and troubleshooting.

The team placed 17th overall and team members included: Austin Nerderman (39th overall), Xavier Grillot (59th overall), Jacob Garrison, Josh Luthman, Elliot George, Renea Schmitmeyer, Zach Browder, Kane Epperly, Alexis Jay, Morgan Schlater, Sam Bensman and Payton Platfoot.

Pictured are Versailles FFA members that participated the contest. Shown back row, left to right, are Alexis Jay, Sam Bensman, Xavier Grillot, Elliot George, Austin Nerderman. (front row; shown front row, left to right, are Renea Schmitmeyer, Morgan Schlater, Josh Luthman, Jacob Garrison, and Payton Platfoot.