Versailles FFA announces April members of the month

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA chapter held its monthly meeting on April 19. Assistant officers were elected at the meeting, announced members of the month, and afterwards members enjoyed hot dogs, sloppy joes and ice cream. In addition, members also partook in corn hole games. The Versailles FFA April members of the month are Austin Nerderman, Gage Holmes, Abby Petitjean and Tyler Gehret.

Austin Nerderman is the son of Kim and Mike Nerderman. He’s a senior and a five-year member of the FFA. Nerderman participates in monthly meetings, Feed the Farmers, Fruit Sales, Farm Day, Dairy Judging, Wildlife, Grain Merchandising CDE and the Community meal. He is currently employed with Schmitmeyer Farms and shows beef steers at the fair.

Gage Holmes is the son of Cheryl Gehret. He is a senior and a four-year member of the FFA. He participates in monthly meetings, fruit sales, Farm Day, Greenhand Conference, and Ag power diagnostics CDE. He is currently employed at AL Smith Trucking.

Abby Petitjean is a Junior at Versailles and is a four-year member in the FFA. Abby is the daughter of Sarah and John Petitjean. She participates in monthly meetings, fruit sales, feed the farmer, farm day, FFA community service projects and nursing home visits. She is currently employed at Petitjean Farms.

Our final member of the month is Tyler Gehret. He’s the son of Randy and Christy Gehret. He is a two-year member of the FFA and a senior at Versailles. He participates in monthly meetings, wildlife CDE, OYLE barn clean outs, and fruit sales. He is currently employed with Line View Farms.

Members selected to be member of the month received a T-shirt and a certificate for their achievement. Congratulations to Austin, Gage, Abby and Tyler!

Abby Petitjean and Austin Nerderman were named as April Versailles FFA members of the month. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_IMG-7035.jpg Abby Petitjean and Austin Nerderman were named as April Versailles FFA members of the month. Provided photo Tyler Gehret was named an April Versailles FFA member of the month. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_IMG-2143.jpeg Tyler Gehret was named an April Versailles FFA member of the month. Provided photo The Versailles FFA chapter held its monthly meeting April 19. Pictured is April member of the month Versailles senior Gage Holmes. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Gage.jpg The Versailles FFA chapter held its monthly meeting April 19. Pictured is April member of the month Versailles senior Gage Holmes. Provided photo