First Friday ‘Family Game Night’ coming May 7

GREENVILLE – A brand new First Friday is coming to downtown Greenville Friday, May 7! Main Street Greenville will be hosting a Family Game Night First Friday, thanks to support from Mercer Savings Bank.

Part of this event will bear some resemblance to the classic Monopoly board game,transforming Greenville’s downtown businesses into a giant “Main-opoly” board and encourage visitors to shop local and support our locally owned and operated downtown businesses. As visitors stroll through downtown they will notice Chance or Community Chest signs. Attendees can stop in, play their game and possibly win discounts, services or other prizes.

In addition, beginning at 6 p.m., local groups and organizations will host games in downtown Greenville — many of which will be located on Third Street. Stop by, bring the kids, and have some fun while enjoying the event. There will be a giant checkers board, sidewalk chalk and other fun games to play.

First Friday eventgoers will have the opportunity to send a friend to the make-shift jail at the Welcome Center, located at 421 S Broadway Street, or have a chance to “Collect $200” by shopping and supporting the many downtown businesses.

By presenting two receipts from purchases made downtown, event-goers can send a friend to the “Main-opoly” jail. Of course, the person sent to the “Main-opoly” jail must also be downtown at the time. No bail is necessary for release — just having fun and rolling doubles with an oversized dice, creating a perfect opportunity for selfies and a chance to make memories with your friends and family.

By presenting three receipts from purchases made at the Friday event, event-goers will be entered for a chance to “Collect $200.” by wining one of three $200 prizes. Although most of the events will take place Friday, May 7, from 6 to 9 p.m., receipts from purchases made throughout the day will be accepted for a chance to win the $200 prize. Prizes are sponsored by Mercer Savings Bank and The Merchant House.

For more information about this First Friday event, contact Main Street Greenville Executive Director, Ryan Berry at 937-548-4998, or email info@mainstreetgreenville

Ryan Berry, executive director of Main Street Greenville, invites everyone to enjoy the Family Game Night First Friday on May 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Monopoly-Man-Game-Night.jpg Ryan Berry, executive director of Main Street Greenville, invites everyone to enjoy the Family Game Night First Friday on May 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. Provided photo