Polls open Tuesday for May 4 primary election

GREENVILLE — Tuesday, May 4, 2021, is primary election day in Ohio, and some Darke County voters will head to the polls to vote for candidates or issues on the ballot.

In Greenville, four Republicans are vying to be nominated for three “at-large” seats on Greenville City Council.

Three incumbents running for council include Doug Schmidt, Jeff Whitaker and Doug Wright. Brian Brown is the fourth GOP candidate seeking the nomination for one of the three seats.

Councilman John Baumgardner is seeking the Republican nomination for council president, hoping to win the seat currently held by Democrat John Burkett in the Nov. 2, 2021, general election.

Republican Rebecca Strait is running unopposed in the primary, looking to unseat incumbent Darke County Treasurer Democrat Scott Zumbrink in November.

Some Darke County voters will be asked for a “yes” or “no” vote on local issues.

Voters residing in the Franklin Monroe School District will be voting on a 0.5-percent income tax for a continuing period for current expenses.

Monroe and Twin Township voters, including residents of Pitsburg, Gordon and Ithaca, are being asked to renew a 4.9-mill property tax, for a 10-year period, providing for emergency requirements of the Tri-County North School District.

Allen Township voters, including those living in New Weston and Rossburg, are tasked with a vote for an additional 0.75-mill, 5-year property tax to support the Southern Mercer County Joint Ambulance District.

Polls are open Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, go the Darke County Board of Elections website at www.boe.ohio.gov/darke/ or phone the board at 937-548-1835.

Tuesday is primary election day in Ohio. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To contact Darke County Media Editor Erik Martin, email emartin@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937.569.4312.

