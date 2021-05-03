DC Auditor Ginn to speak May 10

GREENVILLE, OHIO – The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) will host Darke County Auditor Carol Ginn as featured speaker Monday, May 10, 2021, 6 p.m., at the Shawnee Nature Center, 4267 State Route 502, in Greenville.

Ginn will be discussing the responsibilities and functions of the office she leads, and answering questions from the audience. Norma Knick, a former Darke County Auditor, met Ginn while she was working for the Ohio Department of Tax Equalization in Columbus. When Ginn moved to Greenville, it was Knick who hired her into the auditor’s office. Ginn worked closely with Janice Anderson who succeeded Knick as Darke County auditor. When Anderson retired, Ginn moved into the auditor’s office. Ginn credits Knick for taking her to various meetings and getting her interested and involved with the Darke County Republican Party and DCRWC.

“I have fantastic employees,” said Ginn. “We all get along and there are no issues. I have been more fortunate here than anywhere else I’ve worked. I’m fortunate for the staff I have. I do enjoy my job and that comes from working with good employees and elected officials.”

The program is free and does not require reservations. The Club does offers an optional dinner prior to the speaker’s program for $10 per person for those who would like to attend and have made reservations for the meal. Dinner reservations must be made prior to noon, May 6, by calling Wavelene Denniston at 937-547-6477 or emailing her at DCRWReservations@darkegop.org.

The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Jaime LeVeck at DCRWPresident@darkegop.org

Carol Ginn, Darke County Auditor, will speak at the Darke County Republican Women’s Club Monday, May 10, 2021, at 6 p.m. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Carol-Ginn.jpg Carol Ginn, Darke County Auditor, will speak at the Darke County Republican Women’s Club Monday, May 10, 2021, at 6 p.m. Provided photo