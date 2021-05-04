Versailles FFA hosts annual greenhouse sale

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Agricultural Education department and FFA chapter is conducting its 10th annual greenhouse sale. The greenhouse will be open from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday and Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The greenhouse is on the west side of Versailles Schools at 280 Marker Road, near the auditorium. Greenhouse customers must wear a mask when shopping in the greenhouse and the greenhouse will be limited to six customers shopping at once. We are currently accepting containers to fill this week, if interested please drop off your containers during the greenhouse hours.

There will be no open house; however, on May 8, the greenhouse will have specials and extended hours. Specials include: buy three perennials, get one free, $1 off hanging baskets and full flats. On Saturday, May 8, the greenhouse will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The annuals for sale as part of the greenhouse include: begonia: cocktail mix, dusty miller: silverdust; impatiens: accent prem white, s.e. lipstick, s.e. mix, xtreme red; marigold: safari mix; petunia: wave easy pink passion, wave easy red, wave purple improved; salvia: victoria blue, geraniums: bright pink,: bright red, salmon, white; lantana: luscious bananarama, luscious berry blend; pennisetum: rubrum; petunia veg: supertunia black cherry, supertunia bordeaux, supertunia latte, supertunia royal velvet, supertunia vista bubblegum; verbena: superbena purple; vinca vine; euphorbia diamond frost; ipomoea blackie, margarite (sweet potato vine); bacopa: jumbo white; dahlia: hypnotica prism mix; spike; petunia; headliner night sky, pink sky. The perennials available in 1 to 2 gallon containers include hosta, sedum, heuchera, veronica royal rembrandt. The vegetable plants available include: tomatoes, cabbage, peppers, melon, cucumbers, broccoli, squash, zucchini and watermelon.

Hanging Baskets will be available in 10- and 12-inch pots. A variety of planted pots will also be available. If you have any questions please email Versailles FFA advisor Dena Wuebker at dena.wuebker@vtigers.org or Versailles FFA advisor Taylor Bergman at taylor.bergman@vtigers.org.

