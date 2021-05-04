AMP awards scholarship to local high school senior

COLUMBUS — American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) is pleased to announce the 2021 recipients of two scholarship programs, the Lyle B. Wright Scholarship and the Richard H. Gorsuch Scholarship. AMP is awarding a total of nine scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

Lauren Menke of Versailles is a recipient of the Lyle B. Wright Scholarship.

The $3,000 Wright scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors whose households receive electricity from an AMP member utility. This year, 23 students were nominated for the Wright Scholarship, and the recipients were selected based on their scholastic record, personal achievements and test scores. Four graduating seniors are receiving the 2021 Wright Scholarship.

Lauren is a graduating senior of Versailles High School and plans to attend Case Western Reserve University to study nutrition and pre-medicine. Lauren, the daughter of Bethany Menke and Robert Menke, is a member of the National Honor Society and participated in many activities, including student government, marching and concert band, cross country, swimming and track. She has won many honors in district and state science fairs and most recently has had scientific research on mealworms and soybean stover published online through the Ohio Soybean Council.

“It is great to have a strong municipal electric community like Versailles as home to one of this year’s Wright scholarship recipients,” said Jolene Thompson, AMP president and CEO. “This year’s group of scholarship applicants was outstanding, and I congratulate Miss Menke on her exceptional achievements and wish her the best of luck in her educational pursuits.”