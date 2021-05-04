VFW flies American flag flown during Iraq war

GREENVILLE —The Greenville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7262 (VFW) is currently flying an American flag that once flew over Iraq during combat in 2004.

Don Dietrich, VFW post quarter master, said he stumbled upon the flag while doing some spring cleaning.

“I was cleaning out some files at the VFW, and low and behold at the bottom of a drawer I found this flag that had flown over Afghanistan on November 6, 2004,” he said. “I thought, ‘why leave it in the box?’ I came out, our flag was bad, so I thought it was the perfect place to fly this flag.”

The flag is flying in honor of Pat and Kim Harless, who’s late father, Jack Harless, was a past commander at VFW Post 7262 and the original chairman of the Veterans Memorial Digital Library.

The American flag flew into combat in an EA-6B Prowler during Operation Iraqi Freedom II.

Pictured is VFW post quarter master Don Dietrich with Gaylen Blosser, life VFW member and commissioner with Darke County Veteran Services.