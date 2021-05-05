JC CoffeeHouse hosts ‘Date Night’ May 14

GREENVILLE — The JC Coffee House at Radiant Lighthouse Church, located in the UTurn Building at 5256 Sebring Warner Road, in Greenville, is sponsoring a “Date Night” Friday, May 14, 2021, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with music afterward.

The event benefits the Circle of Friends, a ministry group of developmentally disabled adults who meet on the first and third Wednesdays each month for Bible Study at the church. All proceeds from the Date Night event will be used to assist in program expenses such as snacks, printed bible study material and other related items.

Date Night attendees will be served a delicious meal of their choice, consisting of either spaghetti with meat sauce and meatballs or lemon chicken, with salad, roll, dessert and coffee or tea. The cost is $10. per person. Throughout the dinner, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., music will be provided by local vocalist and entertainer, Rick Brewer, a former teacher and band director for the Bradford school system. Following the dinner, guests and the public are invited to stay at (or drop by) the Coffee House and listen to Rick’s “after dinner” music program.

Reservations for the dinner can be made by contacting Janice at 937-417-5926. For more information about the JC Coffee House Life Group Ministry, or the Circle of Friends, visit the Radiant Lighthouse on Facebook or on the web, or by calling 937-504-6721.

The JC Coffee House, located at the Radiant Lighthouse in Greenville, will host a “Date Night” Friday, May 14, 2021, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., to benefit the Circle of Friends ministry. To make reservations, call Janice at 937-417-5926. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Coffee-cut.jpg The JC Coffee House, located at the Radiant Lighthouse in Greenville, will host a “Date Night” Friday, May 14, 2021, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., to benefit the Circle of Friends ministry. To make reservations, call Janice at 937-417-5926. Metro media image