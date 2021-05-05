Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pets” feature two canines in need of a caring home.

Roman, a 5.5 year-old Rottweiler neutered male, weighing in at 95 lbs, is good boy who is housebroken, who knows basic commands shakes with both paws, and loves to go for car rides, especially as the front passenger! Roman could use some help walking on a leash, and needs a strong leader who will be willing to take the time with him for training. Roman is up-to-date on his rabies, Bordatella, Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines, and dewormed. Roman is also microchipped. Come in and meet Roman and other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.” The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday, (9 to 11:30 a.m.) Just stop by or call 937-547-1645.

Charlotte, a Retriever mix around nine years old, is a lovely girl full of spunk and charm. Charlotte thinks she is a two-year-old and loves long walks and hikes. She can be bossy with other dogs, but enjoys their company. Charlotte loves toys, and is always up for adventures. She is good with people of all ages..To learn more about Charlotte, call or text Liberty Acres United Rescue Animal Sanctuary at 765-969-4782 for more information, or fill out an application at www.libertyacresunited.com

Charlotte https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Charlotte.jpg Charlotte Provided photo Roman https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Roman.jpg Roman Provided photo