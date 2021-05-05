Local volunteer receives OSU Extension award

GREENVILLE — The Overholser family was recognized by the Ohio State University Extension for their support of county and statewide Extension programming. The family played an active role in promoting the Ohio State University Extension in Darke county.

Aaron, Lindsey, Bo, Peggy, Brody and Banks received the Ohio Joint Council of Extension Professionals Friend of Extension Award on December 9, 2020, during the Ohio State University Extension Annual Conference at the Ohio Union on The Ohio State University campus.

This award is awarded annually to recipients who are nominated by county, regional or state Extension staff for their outstanding service to a Ohio State University Extension.

The Overholser family is being recognized for supporting and actively participating in local on-farm research. On-farm research is key in improving best management practices for our local producers and Ohio’s farmers at large. Their past and continuous contribution enhances corn and soybean production in both yield and economic efficiency. The Overholsers are also supportive of local educational programming like field days, winter meetings and other extension services. We truly appreciate their participation and ingenuity.

The Overholser family was recognized by the Ohio State University Extension for their support of county and statewide Extension programming. Pictured from left to right is Taylor Dill, Aaron Overholser, Banks Overholser, Lindsey Overholser, Brody Overholser, Peggy Overholser, Bo Overholser and Sam Custer.