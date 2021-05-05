Grreenville BPW to host annual BBQ fundraiser

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Club is selling tickets for its BBQ Chicken Dinner to be held Wednesday, June 23.

The proceeds will fund scholarships for young women in Darke County. Each year the club awards scholarships based on the money raised during the prior meeting year. This year the club was able to award five $750 scholarships.

Members hope to sell a record number of tickets to raise funds for scholarships for young women in Darke County graduating in spring 2022. Pre-sale tickets are $7.50 and must be purchased by June 10. The dinner consists of half of a barbeque chicken, applesauce, chips and roll with butter. It may be picked up on June 23 between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville VFW at 219 N. Ohio Street. Tickets can be purchased in Greenville at Merle Norman, 309 S. Broadway, Beanz Buttercream Bakery, 316 S. Broadway, in Versailles at Prosperity Promotions, 307 Warren Street, or from any Greenville BPW Club Member.

The club usually holds four fundraisers each year: an Annual Guest Night event, Breakfast with Santa, Super Raffle, and a BBQ Chicken dinner. Due to the pandemic, Annual Guest Night was scaled down, and the Chicken Dinner and Breakfast with Santa were canceled last year. To make up for those shortfalls, the club created a coupon book with coupons offered by local business owners. There are still a limited amount of coupon books available to purchase at Merle Norman in Greenville.

If you have questions or need more information, please contact Susan Fowble at 937-423-2387, visit the organization’s Facebook page at GreenvilleBPW or email greenvillebpw@gmail.com

The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Club is selling tickets for the group’s BBQ Chicken Dinner on Wednesday, June 23. Pictured from left to right are BPW Members Kim Fisher, Dorothy Poeppelman, Vicki Cost, Angie DeGideo, Deb Niekamp, Susan Fowble, and Peggy Foutz at the 2019 Greenville BPW Club BBQ Chicken Fundraiser. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_IMG_20190619_183911353-2-.jpg The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Club is selling tickets for the group’s BBQ Chicken Dinner on Wednesday, June 23. Pictured from left to right are BPW Members Kim Fisher, Dorothy Poeppelman, Vicki Cost, Angie DeGideo, Deb Niekamp, Susan Fowble, and Peggy Foutz at the 2019 Greenville BPW Club BBQ Chicken Fundraiser. Provided photo