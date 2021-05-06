Arcanum MVCTC FFA brings farm to school lawn

ARCANUM — The Arcanum MVCTC FFA Chapter held a “Farm on the Lawn” for the Arcanum Elementary on April 16.

FFA Members setup nine stations and prepared an informational presentation for the Kindergarten through 4th grade classes. The stations varied from Farm Equipment to Livestock Animals.

Isaac Smith presented on field tillage with his tractor and field cultivator and explain the importance of a proper seed bed. Landon Haney brought in a tractor and planter to demonstrate how we plant fields and prepare our crops. Luke Brinksneader discussed harvesting crop while students looked at the combine he drove to school. Maggie Weiss shared how she cares for her dairy calf while Laney Fourman brought in her goats. Madelyn Fearon explained her market hogs and Emily Wenning showed the students baby chicks.

Finally, the students made their way into the school where Anna Loxley explained the greenhouse and Blayne Hess demonstrated different tools in the shop.

FFA President Landon Haney said, “That it was a large success and it was a great opportunity for our members to share their knowledge about agriculture with the younger generation. It was great to hear questions from the young kids and let them see agriculture up close.”

The Arcanum MVCTC FFA Members would like to send a sincere thanks to the families that help bring equipment and livestock and the administration and teachers for their support.

Presenter Landon Haney and Group Leader Tyler Huber teach Arcanum elementary students about the planter. Alexis Wilcox and Laney Fourman demonstrate the diet and products from goats.