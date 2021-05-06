Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville.

One “cool cat” fact is when a cat “hisses,” it could be a sign of a few different emotions. First, and foremost, a cat who hisses definitely wants the human or other creature to “back off.” When a cat feels threatened, it will instinctively hiss in order to stop the perceived aggressor in his tracks. If a cat hisses when touched, it could indicate pain, or perhaps, arthritis in older cats. If a cat is hissing, look for other signs to indicate pain, such as a hunched back when walking, messy coat (if the cat is usually well-groomed) or a sudden change in personality. These might indicate a trip to the vet is in order.

Spice, a 9-month-old male grey striped Tabby, is an curious kitty who is shy at first, but warms up quickly to play.

Walker, a 7-year old male Tuxedo, is a stately “cool cat” who loves to walk regally amid his surroundings.

Come out to the Darke County Humane Society and meet these fabulous felines. Shelter hours are: Mon. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Tues. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Weds. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Fri. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Sat.(11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Darke County Humane Society also offers a low cost Feline Spay and Neuter Clinic once a month. For more information, see the Darke County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or call 937-548-1009.

Spice https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Spice.jpg Spice Walker https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Walker.jpg Walker