Greenville BPW meeting at Blue Lantern May 13

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business and Professional Women’s Club will hold their next meeting Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., in Blue Lantern Tea House, located at 106 Broadway in Greenville. The meeting will be hosted by the Foundation committee with Dorothy Poeppelman, Chair and committee members, Maria Moore, Betty Kosier, and Diana Frazier.

Blue Lantern Tea specializes in Artisan Tea and Tea ware from around the world. Their mission is to make tea the beverage of choice by providing the highest quality teas from around the world and educating people on the exceptional health benefits tea has to offer. The program will be presented by owners, Kim and Jesse Berry. Members and guests will taste three different teas from around the world. The cost will be $15 which will include food, however a “Tea only” option will also be offered for $7.50.

The new club officers for the 2021 – 2022 meeting year will also be installed at the meeting. Officers are Maria Moore, President; Melissa Barhorst, Vice President; Vicki Cost, Secretary; Susan Fowble, Treasurer; and Peggy Foutz, Assistant Treasurer.

The meeting is open to the public; however, reservations are required as space is limited. To make a reservation to attend, please contact Vicki Cost at vcost@coxinsurance.com by Monday, May 10, at noon. For more information, please email greenvillebpw@gmail.com or check their Facebook page at GreenvilleBPWClub.

Kim and Jesse Berry, owners Blue Lantern Tea House, located at 106 Broadway, welcome all to attend the Greenville BPW meeting Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.