Darke SWCD announces poster contest winners

GREENVILLE — The Darke Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is pleased to announce the winner of the 2021 Darke SWCD Poster Contest. The 2021 Poster Contest celebrates the 2021 National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) Stewardship theme, “Healthy Forests = Healthy Communities.”

There were more than 65 posters entered into this year’s contest and choosing the winners was not an easy task. The 2021 Poster Contest winners are:

Grades 5 and 6: Lucy Gettinger-Greenville Middle School (First Place); Haylee Moore- Greenville Middle School (Second Place); Reese Stewart- Greenville Middle School (Third Place).

Grade 7 and 8: Madeline Lance- Greenville Middle School (First Place); Sara Loudy- Greenville Middle School (Second Place); Kindyl Peltz- Greenville Middle School (Third Place).

Winners receive a ribbon and cash prize. First-place winners are also entered into the state poster contest with the chance to move on and compete at the national level.

Thanks to everyone who participated this year, and looking forward to next year!

Grades 7 and 8 First Place SWCD poster, submitted by Madeline Lance, Greenville Middle School. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Lance_78_1stPlace-2-.jpg Grades 7 and 8 First Place SWCD poster, submitted by Madeline Lance, Greenville Middle School. Courtesy of Darke SWCD Grades 5 and 6 First Place SWCD poster, submitted by Lucy Gettinger-Greenville Middle School. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Gettinger_56_1stPlace.jpg Grades 5 and 6 First Place SWCD poster, submitted by Lucy Gettinger-Greenville Middle School. Courtesy of Darke SWCD